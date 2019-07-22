Trump lavishes praise on PM Imran, indicates US economic support to Pakistan

WASHINGTON, Jul 23 (APP):US President Donald Trump highly praised Prime Minister Imran Khan as a “very popular” leader of Pakistan when he welcomed him at the White House on Monday.

“It is my great honour to have the very popular, and by the way, a great athlete — one of the greatest — but very popular prime minister of Pakistan,” Trump said in the Oval Office before a large number of media men.

“We have many things to discuss,” he said, and went on to indicate that the United States would help Pakistan economically.

“We have got the best economy we have ever had and I think we can shift some of that over to Pakistan,” he told the prime minister.