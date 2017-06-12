Trump invited to testify before Senate on Russia, ex-FBI chief

NEW YORK, June 12 (APP): The US Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, has invited President Donald Trump to testify before the Senate on his campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

“I think we could work out a way that it could be dignified, public, with questions, with [Senate Republican] Leader [Mitch] McConnell,” the Democratic senator from New York said on CBS Face the Nation,adding that senators would consult with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading up the Justice Department’s investigation.

On Friday, Trump said he was willing to testify under oath about his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

Earlier, Senator Jack Reed, also a Democrat, said on ‘Fox News Sunday that Trump testifying before Congress would raise the issue of separation of powers’.

He said that Trump should only speak about the investigation to Special Counsel Mueller because presidents should not testify in front of Congress.

“That raises the issue of separation of powers, frankly,” Reed said. “At that point, history would suggest that’s not done often.”

Reed added, “Special Prosecutor Mueller is charged to conduct this investigation and I believe he’s the appropriate person to conduct this investigation.”