Trump hits back at British PM after she snubbed him for retweeting anti-Muslim videos

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (APP):US President Donald Trump has rebuked British Prime Minister Theresa May after she criticized him for retweeting extremist anti-Muslim videos posted by a British far-right group.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that May should focus on defending her country from terrorism rather than criticizing him. His extraordinary attack on one of America’s closest allies sparked outrage in Britain, according to media reports.

On Wednesday, Trump had retweeted inflammatory videos posted by a leader of Britain First, an ultranationalist far-right group that peddles anti-Muslim conspiracy theories. The videos, intending to depict Muslims in a bad light, were given provocative, misleading titles.

May, who is on a trip to the Middle East, has not directly responded herself to Trump. But her spokesman said “it is wrong” for the president to re-tweet the inflammatory videos, in what was seen as a rare criticism of an American president by a British prime minister.

Trump fired back today, tweeting: “Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

Trump’s retweeting of the leader of Britain First was universally condemned by British leaders, including Sajid Javid, a cabinet minister of Muslim heritage: “So POTUS (President of the United States) has endorsed the views of a vile, hate-filled racist organization that hates me and people like me. He is wrong and I refuse to let it go and say nothing.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the tweets “abhorrent, dangerous, and a threat to our society.”

Trump has attacked British political leaders over Islam before. In the aftermath of the London Bridge terrorist attack in June, he called the response of London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan,”pathetic.”

Khan criticized Trump over the anti-Muslim retweets, saying “Britain First is a vile, hate-fuelled organisation whose views should be condemned, not amplified.”

Jayda Fransen, who posted the videos, has previously been found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment after shouting at a Muslim woman wearing a Hijab, and she has recently been charged with inciting religious hatred.