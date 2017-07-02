Trump defends use of social media in series of tweets

NEW YORK, July 2 (APP): US President Donald Trump has defended his use of social media in a series of tweets, hitting back at claims that it is

not presidential.

“My use of social media is not Presidential – it is Modern Day Presidential. Make America Great Again,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon

after multiple posts attacking the “fake and fraudulent news media.”

The tweet came after he accused media of trying to convince Republican lawmakers that he should not use social media.

“The Fake & Fraudulent News Media is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN” he tweeted.

The President has come under fierce criticism from both Democrats and Republicans in recent days after using Twitter to suggest MSNBC-TV presenter Mika Brzezinski had been ‘bleeding badly from a face-lift’ when he saw her six months ago.

After stepping up his criticism on Saturday by calling Ms Brzezinski “dumb as a rock”, Trump later fired back at critics of his use of Twitter and renewed his feud with CNN.

Earlier in the week, Trump launched a personal attack on the two hosts — Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough — in some tweeted messages that were condemned by many lawmakers and the media alike.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no”.

In her response, Brzezinski said she was not exactly reeling as a result of what she called was the president’s vulgar and deeply personal social-media assault.

But on ‘Morning Joe’ programme on Friday, Brzezinski said she is worried about what Trump’s tweets seem to reveal about him.

“I am fine,” she said. “My family brought me up really tough. This is absolutely nothing for me personally. But I am very concerned about what this once again reveals about the president of the United States. It is strange.”

She added, “It does worry me about the country.”

Her co-host, Scarborough, said he and Brzezinski had heard from numerous friends and relatives since the president’s attack.

“We had so many people saying, ‘Hey, hope you are okay,'” he said Friday. “. . . We are okay. The country is not.”

President Trump has previously criticized other major US media outlets including CNN, ABC, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Also, during a speech at an evangelical event honouring veterans in Washington on the same day, Trump accused the media of trying to gag him and his supporters.

“The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them,” he said.

“The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I am president, and they are not,” he told attendees at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

He suggested that the media have gone too far, thus destroying themselves.