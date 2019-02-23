NEW YORK, Feb 23 (APP):The United States is in contact with India and Pakistan about the “very dangerous” situation in Kashmir in an effort to de-escalate the tensions between two countries, President Donald
Trump has said.
Trump calls India-Pakistan standoff ‘very Dangerous’; efforts on to end tensions
