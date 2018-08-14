Trump calls ex-White House aide a dog in a furious tweet

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (APP):US President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks against former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman on Twitter, calling her a dog and thanking his Chief of Staff John Kelly for firing her.

In the early morning tweet, Trump called Ms. Newman, a black woman, a crazed, crying lowlife and said he had given her a break with a job in the White House but it just didnt work out.

Trumps fury at the former Apprentice tv show contestant was unleashed after she accused him of being a racist and using the n-word in a tell-all memoir about her time working in the White House.

That tweet came shortly after Newman told NBCs Today show that she believed Trump was not fit to hold office, that he was being puppeted and that his presidency posed a danger to the country.

When asked if he felt betrayed by Omarosa by a New York Times reporter on Saturday, Trump called his former aide a lowlife. He followed that comment up on Monday with a Twitter tirade of insults directed at Newman who he said begged him for a job with tears in her eyes. He also claimed that other White House staff hated her and that she was vicious, but not smart.

Newman also said that Kelly fired her without Trumps knowledge and has released audio recordings of conversations from inside the White House which appeared to back up that claim. She also said she was offered hush money not to talk about her time at the White House.

The Trump administration has denied claims made by Newman. In a statement at the weekend, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Newmans book was riddled with lies and false accusations and that Newman was a disgruntled former employee who was simply trying to profit off attacks against the administration.