Trump ally Roger Stone arrested, judge sets bond at $250,000

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (APP):A US judge Friday set a $250,000 bond for Roger Stone, a longtime Republic political operative with close ties to President Donald Trump, during an appearance at a federal courthouse in Fort Lauderale, Florida, according to news media reports.

Stone, 66, was arrested today on charges of lying to Congress about the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 campaign, prompting Trump to lash out again about a “Witch Hunt” against him.