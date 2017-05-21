Trump aide accuses American news media of ‘propaganda’

NEW YORK, May 21 (APP): US President Donald Trump’s counterterrorism adviser has dismissed media reports about ongoing investigations into possible links between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia as mere “propaganda”.

“It is not news, it is not reporting, it is just propaganda,” the

deputy assistant to the president, Sebastian Gorka, said on Fox News, a conservative television network.

“We have a mission that we had approved by the American people, and we are executing it,” he said on the channel’s ‘Hannity’ programme.

Gorka, who before joining the Trump administration was a national

security editor for the far-right Breitbart News, has been a vocal critic

of the media’s coverage of the Trump administration and has defended the president’s frequent accusations that journalists who cover his administration critically are “fake news.”

Gorka’s comments follow Trump’s first foreign trip aimed at closing a huge arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

The visit took place after days of political tensions in the White

House following the abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey linked to the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russian elements.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Trump divulged highly

classified information to visiting Russian officials a day after ousting Comey, and a subsequent New York Times report revealed that the president had asked Comey in February to shut down the FBI’s investigation into

fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The House and Senate intelligence committees are probing the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Moscow, and the FBI is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

Before he was fired, Comey was charged with overseeing that probe.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed a special counsel to

lead the FBI investigation on Wednesday â€“ a move Trump has denounced as a “witch hunt” that “hurts our country.”