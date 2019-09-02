Trump administration officials split over future CIA role in Afghanistan: NYT

NEW YORK, Sep 02 (APP):Trump administration officials are divided over whether to expand CIA’s role in Afghanistan after the U.S. reduces the number of troops in the country, The New York Times reported Monday, amid reports that the US and Taliban are nearing an agreement that would end America’s longest war.

Some White House officials have proposed the move to “secretly” increase the CIA presence, which the spy agency and military officials say could strain peace talks with the Taliban, the report said.

Those who proposed the move want C.I.A.-backed militia forces in Afghanistan to serve as part of a counterterrorism force that would prevent the resurgence of the ISIS or Al Qaeda as American military troops prepare to leave — “in effect, an insurance policy”, according to the Times.

But others are skeptical that the shadowy militias, many of which face accusations of brutality, can serve as a bulwark against terrorism without the support of the American military.