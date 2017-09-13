Trump administration mulling cutting refugees quota to below 50,000: Media

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (APP): As President Trump follows up on his

election promises to enforce stringent immigration laws, his

administration is mulling cutting the number of refugees the United

States could allow to come to less than 50,000, the lowest number since

at least 1980, according to a report by the New York Times citing

government officials.

The media reports about reducing the number of refugees surfaced amid

a Supreme Court decision that on Tuesday withheld a decision by a lower-court that would have allowed more refugees to enter the country as against Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The lower-court decision would have allowed a group of about 24,000 refugees, who have assurances from sponsors to enter the United States.

The government objected to it and approached the Supreme Court which withheld the order, allowing the administration to implement the

president’s executive order.

President Trump during his 2016 election campaign had promised to

come hard on illegal immigrants and is now even working to limit the

number of legal immigrants. He also sought to reduce the number of

refugees as part of efforts to strengthen national security against

threats of terrorism.

Soon after taking over in January, President Trump capped the number

of refugees who could be admitted to the United States at 50,000, less

than half the 110,000 refugees President Barack Obama said should be admitted in 2016, the NYT report said.

However, there are indication that the government is considering to

even lower that number as the deadline approached for President Trump to issue an annual number for refugees as per required by the Refugee Act

of 1980. Under the act, the president in consultation with the

Congress must come up with the number by the start of each fiscal year

on the refugee ceiling. The fiscal year starts from October 1.

According to the reports, a senior White House aide and some

officials from the Homeland Security are pushing for cutting the number

of refugees citing security concerns. However, officials at the National Security Council, State Department and Pentagon are opposing the

proposal.

“Should Mr Trump move ahead with scaling back refugee resettlement,

it would be the second time in as many weeks that he has used executive authority to reduce the influx of immigrants,” the report added, citing

a recent decision by the president to end a programme in six months that

had allowed children brought to the country illegally from being deported.

The debate on lowering the number of refugees has alarmed people in

the backdrop of the refugee crisis unfolding in several parts of the

world. The United States has a history of accepting people fleeing

violence and persecution in their countries.