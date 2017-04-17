Trump administration committed to strong ties with Pakistan: US National Security Adviser

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): US National Security Adviser Lieutenant

General McMaster on Monday assured Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that administration of President Donald Trump was committed to strong relationship with Pakistan.

“General McMaster conveyed the greetings of President Trump and

assured the Prime Minister that the new Administration was committed to strengthening bilateral relations and working with Pakistan,” a PM’s Office statement said relating to a meeting between the Prime Minister and the US National Security Adviser here at the PM House.

The meeting was the first formal high-level exchange between US and

Pakistan under the Trump administration.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visiting dignitary and apprised him of

the efforts and initiatives of his government that had resulted in a marked improvement in the overall security situation.

He emphasized that the developments, which fully captured the spirit

of a “new Pakistan” were being widely acknowledged and appreciated by the international community.

He said the across-the-board consensus achieved by his Government to combat extremism and terrorism and structural reforms in economy had laid the foundation of a moderate, progressive and democratic Islamic Republic that was ready to do business with the United States and the world at large.

He said as a longstanding friend and a partner, Pakistan was looking

forward to forging a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with the US and to working with the new US Administration, to promote peace and security in the region and beyond.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful

neighbourhood and apprised the US NSA of the steps taken by Pakistan to reach out to both India and Afghanistan.

Sharing his concerns over the deteriorating security situation in

Afghanistan and the continuing impasse, the Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to work with the International community to explore ways in which the Afghan crisis can be resolved.

On relations with India, the Prime Minister reiterated his firm

conviction on sustained dialogue and meaningful engagement as the only way forward to resolve all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan including the Kashmir dispute.

He welcomed President Trump’s willingness to help India and Pakistan

resolve their differences particularly on Kashmir and noted that this could go a long way in bringing sustainable peace, security and prosperity to the region.

The delegation comprised Ambassador of USA Mr. David Hale, Acting

Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Laurel Miller, National Security Council Senior Director for South Asia Lisa Curtis and National Security Council Director for Pakistan John Jay Wise.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Sartaj Aziz, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, NSA Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and other senior government officials.