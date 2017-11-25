Trophy of Peshawar Football League unveiled

PESHAWAR, Nov 25 (APP):The trophy unveiling ceremony of the Peshawar Football League held here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Saturday.

Director General Sports Junaid Khan was the chief guest and formally inaugurated. A total of 10 teams carrying various names will be taking part.

Chairman Youth Glim Gul Haider, Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal, Secretary Peshawar District Football Association Haji Hidayat Ullah, office-bearers of the various teams comprising Qisa Khawani Darwash, Sarhad University Nangali, RMI Hayatabad Turyalay, Islamia College Stori, Brain Jegwar, City Unicversity Eagle, DC Sarkar Pesahwar, DC Chitral Markhoor, Khyber Karwan Azmaray, and Town-I Tigers.

In his welcome addressing Chairman Youth Glim Gul Haider disclosed that they have held a week-long trials in all across the District Peshawar wherein 25,000 players turned up and in the first face they have short-listed 1000 players. He said out of the 1000 short-listed players 10 teams of 20 players were selected.

The selection committee headed by former international players and skipper of national team Basit Kamal, thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before selecting them in 10 different teams. Gul Haider disclosed that the opening ceremony will be organized on Monday (November 27) at 11.00 a.m.

In his speech, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan lauded the effort of the organizing committee for holding the nine-day football event wherein 10 top teams are taking part. He also assured that Directorate of Sports KP would provide due facilities to them. He also announced Rs 0.1 million for the winner team and Rs 50,000 for the runners-up.