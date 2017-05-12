Trilateral security meeting held to ponder ways to defeat Daesh

RAWALPINDI May 12 (APP): A two star level security meeting
among delegates from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Resolute Support
Mission was held at General Headquarters here on Friday to ponder
means to defeat Daesh.
The delegations were led by Afghan Director General
Military Operation (DGMO) Major General Habib Hesari and Resolute
Support Mission’s Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Major General
Christopher Haas.
Pakistan was represented by DGMO Major General
Sahir Shamshad Mirza, media release of Inter Services Public
Relations said.
“During the trilateral meeting, the senior delegates
stressed upon the need to defeat Daesh through complementary efforts
in respective areas of operations.”
The meeting was succeeded by a Two Star Pakistan-
Afghanistan Bilateral Meeting, in which both sides discussed
measures for improving military-to-military coordination and
cooperation.
Chaman incident, border control/ management and measures
to curb cross-border fire violations were also discussed.
Both sides agreed to enhance frequency of bilateral
interactions at multiple tiers through different command and staff
channels to foster an environment of mutual respect, trust,
cordiality and cooperation.
