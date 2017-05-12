Trilateral security meeting held to ponder ways to defeat Daesh

RAWALPINDI May 12 (APP): A two star level security meeting

among delegates from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Resolute Support

Mission was held at General Headquarters here on Friday to ponder

means to defeat Daesh.

The delegations were led by Afghan Director General

Military Operation (DGMO) Major General Habib Hesari and Resolute

Support Mission’s Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Major General

Christopher Haas.

Pakistan was represented by DGMO Major General

Sahir Shamshad Mirza, media release of Inter Services Public

Relations said.

“During the trilateral meeting, the senior delegates

stressed upon the need to defeat Daesh through complementary efforts

in respective areas of operations.”

The meeting was succeeded by a Two Star Pakistan-

Afghanistan Bilateral Meeting, in which both sides discussed

measures for improving military-to-military coordination and

cooperation.

Chaman incident, border control/ management and measures

to curb cross-border fire violations were also discussed.

Both sides agreed to enhance frequency of bilateral

interactions at multiple tiers through different command and staff

channels to foster an environment of mutual respect, trust,

cordiality and cooperation.