Tributes paid to people of Kashmir in Tehran ceremony

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): A ceremony to commemorate Kashmir

Solidarity Day has been held in the Pakistan Embassy in Tehran.

It was presided over by Ambassador Asif Durrani.

Messages of the President and the Prime Minister were read out on the occasion, said a press release received from Tehran here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador paid tributes to the

valiant people of Kashmir who have rendered unprecedented sacrifices

in the struggle for attaining the inalienable right to self-determination.

He referred to the atrocities of the Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

He said Israel in Palestine and India in Kashmir were the two

occupation forces in the world which claimed about their democratic

credentials but had perpetrated worst kind of atrocities to perpetuate their occupation through brutal forces.

International Human Rights agencies are denied access to probe into Indian atrocities.

He said that Pakistan strongly condemned the brutalities and the

blatant use of force by Indian security forces which resulted in the

martyrdom of thousands of Kashmiri men, women and children for

raising their voice for their legitimate struggle.

The recent spate of Indian atrocities since the martyrdom of Burhan Wani on 8th July 2016 has seen new tactics by blinding the protestors with pallet guns.

There are, he added, thousand of “half windows” whose husbands

were missing. These ladies do not know if their husbands are alive or

dead.

The Ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering moral,

political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

Highlighting Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue, the Ambassador said Pakistan would continue to stand by the Kashmiri people, in their

just cause.

An Iranian student from Tehran University Urdu Department Ms.

Maryam Koorresuzan and a student from Indian held Kashmir Ms. Lubna Wani delivered speeches supporting the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and condemning atrocities of the Indian Occupied forces.

Iranian veteran journalist and poet Nasir Yamin Mardokhi

presented a poem expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The function was attended by Iranian scholars, academicians,

intellectuals, media representatives, members of the Pakistani

community, students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and

Urdu Department of Tehran University.