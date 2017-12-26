Tribute paid to Parveen Shakir on her 23rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Poetry of Parveen Shakir depicts elements of love, beauty and feminism and has deep and lasting impact on

the minds of readers.

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Qasim Bughio expressed these views on 23rd death

anniversary of Parveen Shakir.

He said Parveen Shakir has given a new dimension to the poetry. Her poetry is beautiful expression of

feminist emotions and feelings.

“Parveen Shakir’s poetry carrying universal feelings, is liked and admired by the people even today as

during her time”.

He said “she will remain alive in the hearts of all”, he said.

Her works including Sad berg, Khushbo, Kaf i Aaina, Inkaar and Mah i Tamam have a great importance

in Urdu literature even today.

Chairman PAL, Dr Qasim Bughio, Director General PAL, Dr. Rashid Hameed and a delegation of

poets and writers laid wreath on grave of Parveen Shakir.

Chairperson Parveen Shakir Trust, Parveen Qadir Agha and renowned literary persons including

Wafa Chishti, Anjum Khaleeq, Mumtaz Athar, Afshaan Abbasi, Shakil Akhtar, Naseem Seher, Ali

Akbar Abbas, Professor Qaisera Alvi, Zubair Qureshi, Hassan Abbas Raza, Ali Yasir, Malik Meher

Ali, Nasiruddin Azer Saeed, Masood Iqbal Hashmi, Arshad Mahmood and Saeed Sahi were also

present on the occasion.