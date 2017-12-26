ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Poetry of Parveen Shakir depicts elements of love, beauty and feminism and has deep and lasting impact on
the minds of readers.
Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Qasim Bughio expressed these views on 23rd death
anniversary of Parveen Shakir.
He said Parveen Shakir has given a new dimension to the poetry. Her poetry is beautiful expression of
feminist emotions and feelings.
“Parveen Shakir’s poetry carrying universal feelings, is liked and admired by the people even today as
during her time”.
He said “she will remain alive in the hearts of all”, he said.
Her works including Sad berg, Khushbo, Kaf i Aaina, Inkaar and Mah i Tamam have a great importance
in Urdu literature even today.
Chairman PAL, Dr Qasim Bughio, Director General PAL, Dr. Rashid Hameed and a delegation of
poets and writers laid wreath on grave of Parveen Shakir.
Chairperson Parveen Shakir Trust, Parveen Qadir Agha and renowned literary persons including
Wafa Chishti, Anjum Khaleeq, Mumtaz Athar, Afshaan Abbasi, Shakil Akhtar, Naseem Seher, Ali
Akbar Abbas, Professor Qaisera Alvi, Zubair Qureshi, Hassan Abbas Raza, Ali Yasir, Malik Meher
Ali, Nasiruddin Azer Saeed, Masood Iqbal Hashmi, Arshad Mahmood and Saeed Sahi were also
present on the occasion.
Tribute paid to Parveen Shakir on her 23rd death anniversary
