ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Asian Study Group (ASG) has paid glowing tribute to “Pakistan’s rich heritage of folk culture; music and dance here at local hotel.

Dr Fouzia Saeed, a renowned specialist of folk cultural heritage has given a multimedia presentation on “heritage of folk culture”.

Dr Fouzia has devoted her efforts to fostering the revival of the cultural movements in Pakistan. From 2005-2018 she served as the head of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).