140th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated

SIALKOT, Nov 9 (APP)-:Like other parts of the country the 140th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the east,was celebrated with national zeal and zest here on Thursday.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Iqbal Manzil here.

Commissioner Gujranwala Capt. (r) Muhammad Asif, Regional Police Officer, Sultan Azam Taimoori, Deputy Commissioner Dr.Farrukh Naveed, DPO Asad Sarfraz, Mayor Sialkot Tauheed Akhtar Chaudhary, District Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich, MPA Chaudhary Muhammad Akram,

former federal minister for information Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan and others participated in the ceremony.

They paid rich tributes to services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the spiritual awakening of Muslims of Sub-Continent through his poetry.

Students and other people showed keen interest in belongings of Allama Iqbal at Iqbal Manzil here.

Different local varsities and educational institutions organized special programmes in connection with the Iqbal Day. Declamation contests, poetry recitation and other programmes were held in educational institutions to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal.