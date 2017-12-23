Tribute paid to APS martyrs in Washington

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC held a commemorative event to pay tribute to 122 innocent children who were martyred by terrorists in Army Public School (APS) Peshawar three years back.

In dedication to the martyrs of the APS attack, a factsheet on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts was launched at the event, according to a message received here Saturday.

The factsheet carried Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and enumerated the price the country paid in blood and treasure in the fight against terrorism.

It specifically highlighted the heroic sacrifices of our valiant armed forces and civilian security forces in restoring normalcy in the country in general and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in particular.

The booklet previews the progress made under each point of 20-point National Action Plan (NAP), underlines Pakistan’s actions on anti-terrorist financing and lists the steps taken to strengthen National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Commenting on the factsheet, Director for Pakistan Studies at the Middle East Institute Marvin G Wienbaum said the issuance of those facts was a positive step and the booklet was comprehensive in nature. However, he noted that considerable effort was in hand as the job was not yet done.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said Pakistan was winning the war against terrorism.

He credited the success in this war to the unflinching commitment and supreme sacrifices of the people of Pakistan and its security forces.

The ambassador said resolve of the Pakistani nation remained strong to defeat terrorism, underlining the need for a cooperative and synergetic approach to win the global war against terrorism.

He reminded the local audience that the terrorism was a common enemy and the world should unite to fight it.

The event was attended by South Asia watchers, Pakistani-American community notables and covered by local and ethnic media.