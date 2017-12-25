Tribesmen loyalty, support for Pakistan impresses Quaid e Azam

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has an immense love for people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for their strong loyalty, supreme sacrifices and determined support during his mission for Pakistan.

The people of FATA and KP like others part of the country has also celebrated the 142 birth anniversary of the legendary leader by organizing declamation contest, seminars, sports event, workshops and walks to highlight different aspects of Quaid e Azam’s personality, services and the role played by him in creation of a separate homeland for muslims of subcontinent.

“Quaid e Azam had an immense love for tribal people of FATA and considered them a frontline force during Pakistan Movement,” said Professor Dr Nausahd Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor, Islamia College Peshawar University while talking to APP.

Quaid e Azam had visited KP and FATA on several occasion including 1936, 1945 and 1948 and highly commended the strong commitment, support and loyalty of tribal people for their country.

Despite hectic official engagements as Governor General of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam had visited Peshawar and addressed a Grand Tribal Jira on April 17, 1948 at Government House Peshawar and praised the commitment and support of tribal people in completion of his mission for Pakistan.

During his inclusive and comprehensive address to tribal jirga with overwhelming representation of tribal people, chieftain and maliks from all tribal agencies and frontier regions, Quaid e Azam laid great emphasis on education and social economic development of tribal people.

“Quaid highly admired the patriotism, customs and traditions of tribesmen besides their deep love for Islam and Pakistan,” he explained. The tribal people have decorated their houses and markets of banners and national flags to welcome their beloved leader.

Commending the strong support and loyalty of tribal people for their country, he emphasized on tribesmen to equip themselves with ornament of education in order to compete with national and international fronts.

In 1948, Mr Jinnah had visited historic Islamia College Peshawar and addressed the students of KP and FATA in these words. “I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing the students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.”

He reminded the students that now we had achieved the national goal of Pakistan and it is our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest state of the world.

Jinnah advised students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, initiative and a solid academic background and devote wholeheartedly towards studies. “Now we had our own government, therefore, we must be constructive in criticism and students can make a big contribution towards promotion of harmony, unity and development of Pakistan.”

Quaid e Azam further said, “Remember your Government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your Government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it.”

On students’ demands, he said establishment of a quality university in Peshawar was very nearer to his heart, which would be great centre of culture and learning from where the rays of knowledge and culture can spread throughout the Middle East and Central Asia and soon people of this province would get a university here.

Following a gap of one year, the Government of Pakistan, had established a state of the art University of Peshawar near Islamia College Peshawar.

Jinnah had considered quality education especially technical education and science and technology was prerequisite for attaining goals of development and economic prosperity that could only be achieved through educated work force.

Jinnah also laid great emphasis on the socio-economic development of tribesmen imperative for progress and prosperity of FATA people.

Quaid Azam had also visited historic Khyber Pass and Landi Kotal Khyber Agency and met with tribal elders and Maliks there.

He told tribesmen that now Pakistan has been created and now great responsibility rest on them to work tirelessly for it progress and strengthening.

Many gifts including goat, rifle, turban, cap etc were presented to the legendary leader by the tribal maliks and chieftains on this occasion.

Quaid-e-Azam was a towering personality of the 20th century, who changed the course of history and world geography through a peaceful and constitutional struggle. His numerous qualities of head and heart were also admired by his political adversaries that differentiated him from rest of politicians.

Mr Jinnah was a great symbol of independence and democracy who strongly believed in power of masses and supremacy of constitution and that was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan after a short time of seven years following adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution in March 23, 1940 at Lahore.

Quaid-i-Azam stood for constitutionalism, rule of law, respect for human rights, and equality and the Quaid’s slogan of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ had inspired the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve Pakistan.

Prof Naushad said Quaid e Azam had foreseen that problems of FATA could only be addressed by equipping tribal students with ornament of education and today after passing of 70 years of Pakistan, we have now realized importance of education for FATA.

He said the best tribute to Jinnah on this birth anniversary was to work hard especially in education and socio-economic sectors to bring Fata into mainstream.