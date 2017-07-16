Tribal elders call for end to conspiracies from across border

KHYBER AGENCY, July 16 (APP): Tribal elders on Sunday
pointed out that 65 Indain consulates have apparently been
harbouring conspiracies from across border and clled upon
Afghanistan government to effectively check their activities.
This was stated by the tribal Jirga held here in Jamrod
Sports Complex on Sunday which was attended by former federal
minister Malik Waris Khan Afridi, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, Malik
Khan Marjan of North Waziristan Agency, Malik Irfan Burki of
South Waziristan Agency and others.
The tribal elders said that Afghanistan is our brother
neighbouring country but unfortunately it has been toeing
Indian tactics and designs.
They said that earlier two tribal Jirgas were held in
Afghaninstan and the Jirga’s people claimed to be the real
tribal representatives but they were not influentials.
They alleged that it was actually a conspiracy against
Pakistan. They alleged that Israel has already opened
consulates.
They said that Afghanistan is a neighbour and Muslim
country adding Pakhtuns are living both sides of boarder
and they have common language, common tribes, culture and
tradition.
The tribal elders made it clear that they will fight
side by side security forces to defend the country.
They appealed Afghanistan leadership to take steps
against Indian and Israel consulates in order to check
their conspiracies against Pakistan.
