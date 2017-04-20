Triangular hockey series between national teams

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP)- Pakistan’s Senior, Whites and Development

hockey teams will play a triangular series starting in the first week of next month.

“The matches of the series will be played at various venues “, said

a spokesman of Pakistan Hockey Federation here on Thursday.

He said the prime objective of the series is to give ample

opportunity to the best available talent drawn in all the three teams to demonstrate its skills and standing in the game.

He said the respective camps of the participating teams will be

organised here to give final touches to the preparation of the players.

The camp for the Senior team’s probables will be held from

April 22 at the National Hockey Stadium.

The joint camp for the probables for other two teams, Whites and

Development Squad, is scheduled to start from April 25 at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium.

Camp probable for the senior teams:

Amjd Ali ,SSGC, Mazhar Abbas, NBP, Niwaz Ashfaq, SSGC, Muhammad Aleem

Bilal, Wapda, Abu Bakr, NBP, Muhammad Rizwan Junior, NBP, Muhammad Atif Mushtaq ,NBP, Muhammad Faisal Qadir, NBP, Tazeem ul Hassan, PIA, Tasawar Abbas, Wapda, Ammad Shakeel Butt, NBP,Muhammad Umar Bhutta, Wapda,

Muhammad Irfan Jr, Wapda, Muhammad Arslan Qadir, NBP, Ali Shan SSGC, Muhammad Dilbeer, NBP, Ajaz Ahmad, Wapda, Adul Haseem Khan ,PIA,Muhammad Azfar Yaqoob,NBP, Umair Sarfraz, Wapda, Muhammad Ali, NBP and Qazi

Asfand Yar, Wapda.

Sixty probable for Whites and Development teams:

(Goalkeepers), Hafiz Umair Ali, SNGPL ,Munib-ur-Rehman, SSGC,

Umer Zaman, Okara, Usman Malik , NBP, Jawad Ahmad, Gujranwala,

Amir Hamza, Sindh.

(Defenders) Mohamad Asim Jonty ,SNGPL,Taimoor Malik – PIA, Mohammad Haseeb , SSGC, Asad Aziz , Navy, Amir Sultan, Navy ,Faizan , NBP , Shah Faisal Shah, SNGPL ,Mohammad Imran, ,Railway, Ali Raza ,SNGPL ,Muhammad Saleem , WAPDA, Arbab Rafiq , Gujranwala , Usman Aslam, NBP, Ghazanfar Ali , SNGPL, Mohammad Iftikhar, PTV, Sohail Manzoor ,SNGPL , Abid Bhatti ,NBP.

(Forwards), Nohaiz Zahid Malik ,Sialkot , Shan Irshad ,NBP, Faisal Rasheed ,Muhammad Rizwan , SSGC, Awais-ur-Rehman ,PIA, Irhas Bin Qamar ,Multan, Sheharyar Abbasi ,Rawalpindi ,Shajeeh Ahmed , Police, Sami Ullah , PAF , Waseem Akram, PIA, Saran Bin Qamar, Multan ,Rana Suhail Riaz, SSGC, Bilal Mahmood (BG) ,WAPDA Umar Hamdi ,WAPDA, Rizwan Ali ,SSGC ,Zeeshan Bukhari ,SSGC, Mohsin Sabir ,Navy ,Faizan Sami ,KPK, Khalil Ahmed ,Railway,Bilal Qadir , NBP,Mubasshir Khan ,Multan ,Mohammad Atiq , NBP, Mohammad Azan Riaz, Lahore ,Sohail Anjum , WAPDA, Khizar Akhtar , WAPDA ,Ayub Ali , NBP,Mohammad Sabir, – NAVY ,Mohammad Naveed, NBP, Qamar Ali Bukhari ,Faisalabad , Haseeb Aslam , Faisalabad,Asad Arshad , SNGPL ,Mohammad Jawad , WAPDA, Waqas Nobat , Army , Abdul Razzaq Khan, Army, Mahad Ali ,Lahore , Hafiz Saeedul Hasan, Lahore, Mohammad Aamir ,

National Bank, Awais ,Army.