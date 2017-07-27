Trials in KPK at two venues, instead of one: PHF

LAHORE, July 27 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on

Thursday that the open trials in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for the selection of players for attending national junior team’s training camp will now be held at two venues, instead of one.

“At Bannu, on 29th & 30th July: The players from Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan

and Kohat divisions will appear in the trials, said a spokesman for the PHF here.

At Mardan, on 31st July & 1st August: Boys from Mardan, Malakand,

Peshawar and Hazara divisions plus those from the federal capital

Islamabad have been invited to participate in the trials, he said.

The spokesman said that the step to hold the trials at two venues had

been taken for the convenience of the players.