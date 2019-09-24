Trials for selection of Punjab archery team

LAHORE, Sep 23 (APP):Trials for the selection of Punjab archery team will be held here on Sept 26 at the Punjab archery ground.

The selected men and women team will take part in the 33rd National Games, being played in October in Peshawar.

The Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) has constituted a three-member selection committee comprising Babar Taimoor, Major Saeed Sarwar and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah to watch players in action and to select the best available talent, said a spokesman for the PAF while talking to APP on Monday.