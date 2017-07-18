Trials for selection of Pak women baseball team

LAHORE, July 18 (APP)- Trials for the selection of Pakistan women

baseball team to take part in the Asian women championship will be held here on July 23 at Sports Complex University of Central Punjab.

“We will be picking up the best available talent to form a balanced side

to feature in the Asian premier women baseball activity being held from September 2-7 in Hong Kong “, said a spokesman of Pakistan Federation baseball while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said the trials are open and those players who are not part of any

department or provincial team can participate.

A selection committee headed by Col Sadaf and Jameel Kamran, Mussadiq Hanid, Basit Murtaza and Tariq Nadeem as its members will watch the one day trials.

“We are taking measures for the overall development of baseball among

women folk and participation of our national team in the Asian championship is a part of our development plan to ensure the participation of our team in high profile international women baseball events “,he added.

He said baseball among women is gaining popularity as women are taking part in baseball activities at regional and national level.

“New talent is coming up and we are delighted to see that girls are

taking up baseball as a sport which strengthens our claims that baseball is at a rise in Pakistan “,he added.

The spokesman said the selected players from the trials will be

attending a training camp and experienced coaches will be attached with the team till its departure to Hong Kong.