Trials for selection of Pak bridge teams in Lahore

LAHORE, Jan 17 (APP): One-day trials for the selection of Pakistan bridge team will be held here on February 12 to take part in the 19th BEFAME Zonal Championship being held from April 3-11 in

Dubai.

“We will be fielding our team in open, senior and ladies events and the trials being held at Lahore Gymkhana club will be an ample opportunity to judge the talent of the players”, said Ihsan Qadir,

Secretary, Pakistan Bridge Federation while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said depending on the number of participants the trials can be extended to two days.

“Trials will be open for all teams without any regional restriction and the last date for submitting entry is January 25”, said PBF Official.

Ihsan Qadir said snother point of interest is that any player over 60 years is eligible and can be a part of the Open Trials as well as the Senior Trials.

The Dubai event will be participated by teams from Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Jordan, Palestine,Qatar,Sri Lanka,Syria,UAE and Pakistan.