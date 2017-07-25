LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Trials for the selection of East Zone
cricket teams to take the senior inter district cricket championship
will be held here tomorrow, Wednesday at Aligarh cricket ground
Model Town.
According to Secretary East Zone Ahmed Ayaz Khan approximately
175 players from different clubs of east zone are expected to take
part in trials from which two teams will be picked.
Head Coaches of Lahore Region Sajjad Akber and Kamran Khan have
been appointed Joint Chief Selectors by the President, Lahore Region
Cricket Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad. Imran Bucha will perform
his duties as Regional Selector while Hafeez ur Rehman has been
appointed as Zonal Selector.
Senior Inter District Tournament Lahore Region will start from
August 11.
Trials for selection of East Zone cricket teams
LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Trials for the selection of East Zone