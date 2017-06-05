Tremendous work done during last four years to end power crisis: CM

LAHORE, June 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Monday said tremendous work had been done during the last four years

under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to resolve

the energy crisis and due to untiring efforts of the prime minister,

energy crisis was about to an end from the country.

He stated this while addressing the gathering of

senior PML-N workers and notables of the walled city.

The chief minister said as much as 36 billion dollars

investment had been made in different energy projects

under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding

during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan

in April 2015, different energy projects were signed. Out

of these projects, some projects had been completed while

rest of them were about to be completed soon.

“The promise which Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

made to the nation to end loadshedding in 2018 was about to

be fulfilled,” he said.

He said 3,600 megawatt gas-based electricity producing

plants and 1,200 megawatt Bhikki power plant had been inaugurated

while the gas power projects in Balloki and Haveli Bahadur

Shah were nearing completion.

He said China had proved its friendship by investing

36 billion dollars in energy projects and observed that China

was no doubt the most trusted friend of Pakistan. He added

that Pakistani nation would never forget this great

benefaction of China. He said the Chinese investment had

helped to overcome the energy crisis.

The chief minister lamented that due to the sit-ins

of ‘U-turn Khan’ ten precious months of the nation had been

wasted; Chinese investors also left the country during

the sit-ins and it was feared that recurrence of any such

incident might hamper the CPEC projects which could derail

the country because these conspiracies were remote-controlled.

Keeping this thing in view and according approval to his

proposal, the prime minister decided to set up 3,600 megawatt

gas power plants from their own resources and let it known

that Shehbaz Sharif was correct.

Shehbaz Sharif said the prime minister approved his

proposal of setting up energy projects from own resources

and maintained that it was a gesture of his love to the nation

as well as a symbol of political wisdom.

He said work on the 3,600 megawatt gas power plants was in

progress day and night and the decision of the prime minister

to set up electricity generation projects from own resources

had been proved very beneficial.

He mentioned that loadshedding had sufficiently been

decreased due to energy projects as many projects were going

to be completed in the coming months. The prime minister

had fulfilled his promise of overcoming the energy crisis

made with the people.