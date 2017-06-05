Tremendous work done during last four years to end power crisis: CM

LAHORE, June 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
Monday said tremendous work had been done during the last four years
under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to resolve
the energy crisis and due to untiring efforts of the prime minister,
energy crisis was about to an end from the country.
He stated this while addressing the gathering of
senior PML-N workers and notables of the walled city.
The chief minister said as much as 36 billion dollars
investment had been made in different energy projects
under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding
during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan
in April 2015, different energy projects were signed. Out
of these projects, some projects had been completed while
rest of them were about to be completed soon.
“The promise which Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
made to the nation to end loadshedding in 2018 was about to
be fulfilled,” he said.
He said 3,600 megawatt gas-based electricity producing
plants and 1,200 megawatt Bhikki power plant had been inaugurated
while the gas power projects in Balloki and Haveli Bahadur
Shah were nearing completion.
He said China had proved its friendship by investing
36 billion dollars in energy projects and observed that China
was no doubt the most trusted friend of Pakistan. He added
that Pakistani nation would never forget this great
benefaction of China. He said the Chinese investment had
helped to overcome the energy crisis.
The chief minister lamented that due to the sit-ins
of ‘U-turn Khan’ ten precious months of the nation had been
wasted; Chinese investors also left the country during
the sit-ins and it was feared that recurrence of any such
incident might hamper the CPEC projects which could derail
the country because these conspiracies were remote-controlled.
Keeping this thing in view and according approval to his
proposal, the prime minister decided to set up 3,600 megawatt
gas power plants from their own resources and let it known
that Shehbaz Sharif was correct.
Shehbaz Sharif said the prime minister approved his
proposal of setting up energy projects from own resources
and maintained that it was a gesture of his love to the nation
as well as a symbol of political wisdom.
He said work on the 3,600 megawatt gas power plants was in
progress day and night and the decision of the prime minister
to set up electricity generation projects from own resources
had been proved very beneficial.
He mentioned that loadshedding had sufficiently been
decreased due to energy projects as many projects were going
to be completed in the coming months. The prime minister
had fulfilled his promise of overcoming the energy crisis
made with the people.
Tremendous work done during last four years to end power crisis: CM
LAHORE, June 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif