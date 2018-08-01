Tremendous potential for progress, prosperity exists in society: CM

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari Wednesday said that tremendous potential

for progress and prosperity existed in the society and proper utilization of talented and professional human resource could open doors of development and growth in Pakistan.

Talking to 8-member delegation of Unified Media Club of Pakistan led by its general secretary Haroon Akram Gill, the chief minister said that positive changes in the economic situation after peaceful holding of elections were a good sign and added that timely decisions were necessary to ensure good governance. He said, “Media interconnects government and the people and identification of problems of the people through media helps the policymakers in decision making.”

He said, independent media was the custodian of societal norms and added that proactive role of media couldn’t be ignored in the social development of the society.

In fact, he said, presence of a responsible media was imperative for fulfillment of democracy and democratic norms.

He said constructive role played by the media industry during the elections was commendable as it had proactive worked to sensitize the people about the importance of vote. “The caretaker government fulfilled the responsibility of free and fair elections through impartial decisions and the whole government

team fully exhibited its professional capabilities to meet the challenge of holding impartial elections,” he added.

Dr. Askari also apprized the delegation about responsibilities and working of the caretaker government and answered to their questions.