Treet Falcons win 1st FMC Premier squash league

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP): Treet Falcons won the first FMC Squash Premier League with ten points, with five victories and one defeat here on Monday at PSA international complex.

Falcons emerged as the top team of the event with super performance during the week long event in which Trust Mavericks secured the second place with four victories and two defeats, getting eight points.

Servis Stars finished at the third place having won four team matches and two defeats. FMC Strickers were at fourth place, Matrix Tigers on fifth, GNC Nicks on sixth , Diamond Paints Lions at seventh. Falcons got the cash prize of Rs 4 Lakh 65 thousand rupees.

A colorfull closing ceremony of League was held at Punjab Squash Complex and chief guest of the day was Pakistan Squash Federation Senior Vice President, Air Vice Marshal, Shahid Akhtar Alvi. Secretory Pakistan Squash Federation Tahir Sultan, President Punjab Squash Association Dr. Nadeem Muktar, Secretory Sheraz Saleem, Treasurer Tariq Malik, VP Tariq Farooq Rana, Rana Saeed from Servis Industries, Imran Muktar from GNC, Irfan Yousaf from Diamond Paints and many squash lovers also present on the occasion.

Best Players was also declared in each age group. In Senior Category

Hamad Freed was adjudged the best player, In Girls Samar Anjum, In under 19 Salman Saleem, in Under 17 Ibtisam Riaz and In under 15 Usman Alau din, in Under 13 Khaqan Malik while in under 11 Anas Bukhari.

In his address of welcome, Secretary, PSA Sheraz Saleem briefly threw light on the efforts of PSA for the revival of the game. He described the league a ray of hope to lift the game out of gloom.

He thanked the patronage of Pakistan Squash Federation and all the sponsors for making the league a big success.

“The success of the league is a big inspiration for us and we will be looking forward to organise a national league to promote squash”, he said.

Speaking on the occasion Air vice Marsal Shahid Akhtar Alvi termed the league a big step forward for the revival of the game at grass root level.

“Through this event a number of talented players will come forward

and we will be able to groom them keeping in view our future needs in

the game”, he said adding “PSA deserves praise for organizing this

event which needs to be followed in other parts of the country to supplement the ongoing efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation for

the overall development of the game”.

He congratulated the officials of Punjab squash association for the successful holding a beneficial squash event.