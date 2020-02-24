Tree plantation campaign launched in Aurakzai tribal district

PESHAWAR, Feb 24 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aurakzai Wasal Khan Khattak inaugurated tree plantation campaign under ‘Plan for Pakistan project’ by planting a sapling in the agency headquarters here on Monday.

A large of number of people from the civil society including tribal elders and the district’s high officials including Assistant Commissioner Haider Hussain, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shahid Noor Khattak, Rang officer Muhammad Ali Halal were present.

During the briefing, the DFO said that elaborate arrangements had been put in place and 30,000 free saplings would be distributed during the campaign among people to make the drive a success and successfully overcome environmental challenges, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said forests were precious assets of the nation, so utmost efforts should be taken to protect it from any harm.

In view of global warming and population challenges which the society was facing, it had now become be inevitable to grow more trees and protect the life from negative impact of the phenomenon.

He also urged elders and youth of the district to come forward to proactively take part by planting maximum saplings during the plantation campaign to overcome environmental issues.