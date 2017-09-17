Trash-free beaches must for environmental, human health

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Federal Climate Change Minister,
Senator Mushahidullah Khan Sunday said that empowering people to
take an active role in the preservation and cleaning up of oceans
was critical for conservation of the ocean resources and for the
economic, food and environmental services these water bodies.
He also stressed the need for creating awareness among the
common public about the environmental issues.
“We must realize the unprecedented significance of raising
public awareness at all levels about environmental and health
benefits of keeping our coastal beaches trash-free and checking
contamination of oceans,” the Minister said in a statement issued
here.
The Coastal Cleanup Day is commemorated every year on
September 16 worldwide including in Pakistan.
The coastal cleanup day was established by the Ocean
Conservancy, an organization that work to help protect the ocean
from the challenges it faces every year.
It serve as a voice for the ocean, speaking globally of the
issues in collaboration with different national, regional and
international organizations and lobby with each to ask governments,
media to join the global voice or call for keep the beaches keen,
beautiful and uncontaminated for trash free ocean.
He said that ‘Coastal Cleanup Day was a chance to make a real
difference and take initiatives to clean up coastal beaches of trash
and motivate others to do the same’.
The minister said that the coastal cleanup and beautification
event must be tapped as an opportunity to transform behaviorist
towards cleaner, healthier ocean waters and coastal surroundings.
“We must keep playing our part to beaches free from trash,
particularly plastic trash like straws, empty beverage bottles tea
cups and plastic bags to help reduce the amount of garbage that gets
into the ocean by hauling it away. he said
He was of the view that local governments and non-governmental
environmental conservation organizations should be approached to get
tips and techniques to help all be more conscientious about our
living style and the negative impacts it casts on the oceans.
He expressed his serious concern about the way the ocean and
the ocean resources are being ruthlessly polluted to the complete
disadvantage of the environment, oceans and humans lives.
Mushahidullah Khan said every year millions of gallons of
untreated waste-water flows into oceans and tons of garbage winds up
in these water bodies, as a result over 60 percent of it being
plastic material.
“Plastics especially last a very long time in the ocean, and
according to estimates of environmental organizations some 50,000
individual pieces of plastic litter for every square mile of ocean.
Besides, plastics are very lethal to marine life, which lead
to deaths of more than a million birds and over 100,000 seals,
turtles, and whales, and a huge number of fish in our oceans
globally,” he added.
Trash-free beaches must for environmental, human health
ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Federal Climate Change Minister,