Transport import increase 19pc in July: SBP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):The transport group imports into the country during first month of financial year 2019-20 grew by 19.26 percent as compared the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the transport product of worth $195.635 million were imported as against $164.029 million of same month of last year, according to the latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The imports of road motor vehicles increase by 22.57percent from $139.204 million to $170.626 million while the import of Completely Built Unit (CBU) vehicles also increased by 3.48 percent from $22.169 million to $22.942 million.