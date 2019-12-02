Transport group imports reduced by 32.02 percent in first quarter

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The Transport group imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 32.02 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $791,157 million in first four months of last financial year to US $537,839 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-September this year, imports of road Motor Beh.

(Build Unit, CKD/SKD) reduced by 42.86% worth $397,598 million as compared the imports valuing $695,866 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Completely Built Units (CBU) imports decreased by 80.09%, worth $27,576 million as compared the imports of valuing $138,489 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, trucks & oth. and other heavy vehicles imports also came down by 74.92%, valuing $12,577 million imported as compared the imports worth $50,157 million of same period of last year.

During the period of first quarter of current fiscal year imports of motor cars reduced by 83.15%, valuing $14,693 million imported as compared the imports worth $87,210 million of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, motor cycle imports also came down by 72.73%, valuing $306 million imported as compared the imports worth $1,122 million of same period of last year.