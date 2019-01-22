Transparent investigation into Sahiwal incident underway: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fulfilled the promise to hold transparent investigations into the Sahiwal shooting incident.The First Investigation Report (FIR) had already been lodged on the incident, while the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was conducting investigations, he said talking to a private news channel. He said all the legal procedures had been adopted on the issue and the opposition political parties should avoid doing politics on it.

To a question, he said innocent people were killed the Model Town incident and the PTI government had formed a fresh Joint Investigation Team (JIT) after five years to punish the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

To another query, he said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was involved in massive corruption and its leadership were facing trial for their wrongdoings.