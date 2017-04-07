Transparency in development projects top priority of government: Governor

KARACHI, Apr 7 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said

that ensuring transparency in development projects is the top most

priority of the government, the development schemes are always planned for provision of facility to the masses.

He stated this in a meeting with Director General Audit, Sindh,

Ahmed Khan Soomro, who called on him at the Governor’s house here on Friday, said a statement.

The Governor said that due to active functioning of the

monitoring departments, the corruption has decreased. He said that

more steps are needed for further improving the situation.

Muhammad Zubair said that audit of the departments, assists for

better management, control over corruption and implementation of rules and regulations.

“Audit helps in proper utilization of national resources”, said

the Sindh Governor.

Earlier, the DG Audit Sindh briefed the Governor about the

performance of department and presented yearly report. Governor

Muhammad Zubair expressed his pleasure over the performance of

department.