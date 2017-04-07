Transparency in development projects top priority of government: Governor

KARACHI, Apr 7 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said
that ensuring transparency in development projects is the top most
priority of the government, the development schemes are always planned for provision of facility to the masses.
He stated this in a meeting with Director General Audit, Sindh,
Ahmed Khan Soomro, who called on him at the Governor’s house here on Friday, said a statement.
The Governor said that due to active functioning of the
monitoring departments, the corruption has decreased. He said that
more steps are needed for further improving the situation.
Muhammad Zubair said that audit of the departments, assists for
better management, control over corruption and implementation of rules and regulations.
“Audit helps in proper utilization of national resources”, said
the Sindh Governor.
Earlier, the DG Audit Sindh briefed the Governor about the
performance of department and presented yearly report. Governor
Muhammad Zubair expressed his pleasure over the performance of
department.