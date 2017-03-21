Transgender in Saudi Arabia died of cardiac arrest: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday informed the Senate that the cause of death of a Pakistani transgender in Saudi Arabia was cardiac arrest.

Responding to a point of public importance raised by Farhatullah Babar, the Advisor said transgender Amin Aziz was illegally staying in Saudi Arabia and used to organize dance parties at guest houses in violation of the Saudi laws.

He said Saudi authorities had raided the guest houses from where

35 persons, including some transgenders, were arrested. “Our Community Attach’e immediately contacted the Saudi authorities and 29 persons were released while five were under investigation.”

The Advisor said Amin Aziz was a heart patient and that fact had also been reported by his colleagues that he had undergone surgery earlier. “He died during custody and we have asked for the medical report to ascertain whether he bore any kind of torture.”

He said the body of Amin Aziz was flown to Pakistan free of chrage through Pakistan International Airlines as the government was trying for release of remaining captives.

Answering a question, the Advisor said he (Amin Aziz) had been living in Saudi Arabia illegally, and was also involved in illegal and immoral activities that made the authorities to arrest him.

He said if the arrested people were being investigated under the Saudi law for involvement in illegal activities, then there was no question of lodging any protest. “However, if any unlawful treatment would have been meted out to him, we shall definitely talk to the Saudi authorities.”

Meanwhile, Farhatullah Babar pleaded that Foreign Office must have sent a note of displeasure to the Saudi authorities and proposed to send the matter to Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani observed that he could not send the matter to the committee, however, if the committee desired it could itself take up the issue.