Transfer of government officers as per law, defined policy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that transfers and postings of the government officers were being made in pursuance of the law and defined policy.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that the officers who had served in a province more than a decade were being shifted to other provinces.

“For the first time, nine most efficient officers have been transferred to Balochistan. The placement of competent officers in the backward province will help achieve the goals of good governance,” the minister added.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the present government was committed to implement the policies according to rule and regulation. The policy was aimed at fulfilling the federal government’s resolve to make the bureaucracy serve the nation.

The minister said that only the rules and regulations, not any liking or disliking, was the basis of this policy of transfer and posting of the government officers.