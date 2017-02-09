Training programme for civil servants launched

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): The ministry of Planning, Development
and Reforms launched here Thursday the Executive Management
Leadership Training Programme for 1000 Civil Servants.
The training course for first batch of officers would start by
February 20 and end in May, 2017.
The ministry would achieve the target of training 1000
officers by December 2017.
Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Planning, Development
and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal said 20 years ago quality education, good
healthcare was provided from public sector.
Moreover, municipal services were performing but today public
service delivery is on the decline, he observed.
The Minister acknowledged that civil servants currently in
service have the capacity and potential to perform well but still
the results on the score card are not so good pointing to the fact
that there is something wrong in the system.
Mr Iqbal emphasized on the need of innovations and modern
techniques which can help to revolutionize the system and can allow
civil servants to perform upto their potential.
The minister said that public sector and civil servants
running it should serve as the backbone of economy.
Ahsan Iqbal maintained that government should be responsive to
citizen feedback and needs.
He stressed that there is a need for a paradigm shift from the
old style of bureaucracy which was put in place during the british
rule in subcontinent.
Ahsan Iqbal urged the civil servants in attendance to work as
agents of development and growth with in their respective areas.
The Minister asked the civil servants to let go of the old
culture and mind sets and learn to circumference the system in order
to get the things done.
He highlighted four key elements needed to revolutionize civil
service including improvement of institutional capacity of
governance, team work, inclusive working and incorporation of
citizen feedback in public service delivery.
He said that these results can only be achieved if “we learn
modern management practices that have been followed in the corporate
sector”.
The minister highlighted the significance of leadership style
and said that there is a need to learn leadership practices to make
people work with you as a mission to get results and not just a
contractual job of staying at office and doing nothing.
He mentioned China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a
golden opportunity for Pakistan and said “we have to work at the
best of our capacity so that we can give our country a necessary
thrust to takeoff”.
