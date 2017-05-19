Training of NAB officers on modern lines top priority: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said on Friday that training of officers on modern lines was the top priority of the bureau.

He stated this while reviewing the latest progress on the training of

newly-selected NAB Investigation Officers, who are undergoing training at Police Training College Sihala.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB had selected the best officers. In

order to maintain transparency, merit and fair play, he said the selection of newly-selected Investigation Officers was outsourced to the National Testing Service (NTS), which conducted academic as well as psychological tests.

He said in response to the advertisement for Investigation Officers a

total of 94,165 applications were received and out of these 80,377 candidates were shortlisted for 97 posts.

He said all the officers were selected purely on merit.

Qamar Zaman said that the NAB was committed to eradicating corruption in all its forms and manifestations. The NAB personnel, he said followed a strict code of ethics and conduct and zero tolerance policy against corruption was strictly enforced.

The NAB has adopted the enforcement based approach in the fight

against corruption. It accords high priority to cases of cheating public at large which is a serious offence, he maintained.

He said NAB had pursued several financial scams, involving plundering

of hard earned income and savings of people with the goal to recover looted money and return it to the rightful owners. The Double Shah Scam, Cooperative Societies Scam, Fake Housing

Authorities Scam and `Modarabas’ are a few to be named, he said.

He expressed the hope that after completion of the course trainees

would have knowledge about modern techniques of investigation and progression through self reading.