Training of investigation officers top priority: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Monday said training of investigation officers was the top priority of NAB.

He made these remarks while addressing as chief guest at a ceremony, organized by NAB at Police Training College Sihala to congratulate all the newly inducted officers of NAB on becoming a part of prestigious apex anti-corruption organization of NAB, according to a press release.

“It is a matter of great pleasure for me to congratulate you

all at the graduation ceremony after completion of Training Session

for the Eighth Investigator’s Basic Induction Course-(IBIC)-VIII

conducted at Police Training College Sihala,” he added.

He said, “you should be pleased on your selection as it is

purely done on merit on the basis of hard work and diligence which

has pulled you through to this level. It was a very competitive

process.”

To maintain transparency and fair-play, the selection process

was outsourced to the National Testing Service (NTS) which conducted

academic as well as psychological tests. In all 94,165 applications

were received in response to advertisement. 80,377 candidates were shortlisted for 97 posts.

It was a gigantic task to select the best out of best huge

lot. “I am very happy to say that not one sifarish or aberration

has occurred in the entire process. NAB as an organization has its

motto Say NO to Corruption.”

“We cannot afford the slightest indication of any

subjectivity. I firmly believe that only those who were selected on

merit will be able to do Justice to the job that they are assigned.

This has been the hallmark of our work and it shall continue in

future as well.”

He said NAB was assigned the important national duty of

eradication of corruption in all its forms and manifestations.

The menace of corruption has links to a multitude of vices.

It led to injustice, mistrust and suspicion. Corruption in

government spending has a negative impact on development programmes

and results in perpetual increase in cost of creation and

maintenance of public assets. The particular deadliness of the

disease lies in its self-perpetuation, he added.

Any corrupt act or practice sets in motion a vicious cycle in

which the impact of corruption becomes the source for further acts

of corruption. “Our motherland is confronted with the Albatross of

Corruption which is eating into our precious national resources.”

He said that NAB is essentially a complaint driven

organization.

An exhaustive system of cognizance of cases has been

formulated to standardize the selection of cases for processing.

Priority is assigned keeping in view the case nature, the amount

of money involved, the social impact and number of affectees.

He said NAB personnel follow a strict code of ethics and

conduct, a zero tolerance against corruption is strictly

enforced.

NAB’s perpetual methodology is designed on a comprehensive

three-pronged approach encompassing prevention, awareness and

enforcement under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO),

1999.

Since its creation, NAB has adopted the enforcement based

approach in the fight against corruption, he added.

He said irrespective of their status and social standing,

NAB has investigated and prosecuted the corrupt. NAB accords high

priority to cases of cheating public at large which is a serious

offence under NAO.

Many financial scams involving plundering hard earned income

and savings of people at large have been pursued by NAB, with the

goal to recover the looted money and return the same to the rightful

owners.

Double Shah scam, Cooperative Societies Scam, Fake Housing

Authorities Scam and Modarabas are only a few to be named.

NAB has undertaken concerted efforts to prosecute the

masterminds of such public frauds.

The overall results of the enforcement drive have been very

positive.

The prosecution of cases in the Courts of Law has shown highly

satisfactory results. For the year ending December, 2016 the overall

conviction rate has been at 76% percent.

He said that credit goes to all ranks of NAB spread in the

whole country that through hard work, diligence and perseverance

have produced outstanding results.

These results are being acknowledged internationally. The

Transparency International (TI), a Berlin based Corruption watchdog,

has over the last three years improved Pakistan’s standing in the

CPI. “We stood at 139 positions in 2013. In the 2016 report Pakistan

stands at 116/176 countries.”

He said that the world over, anti-corruption agencies are

laying greater emphasis on awareness and prevention.

“We have also started a process of reforms to energize the

existing accountability system to improve the efficiency in all

spheres of NAB’s working from awareness and prevention to

enforcement and prosecution.”

The prevention and awareness process when synergized with

enforcement ensures that procurements and contract abuses are

substantially reduced and corruption is ultimately curbed.

The process is interactive, transparent and efficient for

achieving effective results.

Prevention Committees formed by NAB assist, advise and guide

the regulators in their efforts of bringing good governance through

internal control, accountability, withdrawal of discretionary

powers, ensuring transparency, fair play and meritocracy.

The system is continuously examined as it is being operated on

ground and recommendations for improvement are suggested with

support of those who make the system work.

Special focus is given to Awareness and Prevention activities

to spread the massage against corruption. NGOs, Media and Corporate

sector are involved in developing awareness and publicity material.

“We have established more than 45000 Character Building

Societies (CBS) in educational institutions across the country to

build an edifice against corruption.”

He said that the process of reforms and initiatives aimed at

improving the organization work has been introduced since 2013.

To begin with, an exhaustive and comprehensive introspection

exercise was carried out to identify knowledge gaps and structural

deficiencies. Through broad-based consultative process, a

comprehensive reform solution was designed. These were followed

by targeted reforms in operations, prosecution and A&P.

The support functions, HR and T & E were made responsive to

the changing needs of the times. With the revision of SOPs, the

introduction concept of CITs, better training, merit-based postings

and placements and reinvigorating prosecution by merit based

selections.

He said that NAB has chalked out a comprehensive training plan

which is spread over a period of approximately five months.

“In the absence of NAB’s own academy, we requested the

training facilities of Police College Sihala.”

“In this regard, we are thankful to the Inspector General of

Police Punjab and Commandant Police Training College Sihala who

provided us supportive environment for training.”

He said the capabilities and capacity of the Directing Staff

here, who are renowned experts of relevant fields, are laudable.

“After completion of the course, we hope that you will come up

with high standard of conduct, discipline and punctuality, knowledge

about the government functioning, constitution, law and NAB SOPs.”

“You, of course, have learned more about modern techniques of

investigation and progression through self reading.”

Earlier, DG T&R highlighted the importance and objective of

IBIC-VIII Course for NAB’s Investigation Officers at Police Training

College Sihala.

In the end, Chairman NAB appreciated the efforts of DG, T&R

and his team for conducting successful IBIC-VIII Course for NAB’s

Investigation Officers at Police Training College Sihala and hoped

that the above said course will enhance the abilities of all new

investigation officers.