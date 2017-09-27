Training abroad to be sponsored for Softball players from Sindh

KARACHI, Sept 27 (APP): Training abroad would be sponsored
for promising Softball players as well as coaches from the
province of Sindh.
This was announced by the president of Sindh Softball
Association (SSA) Muhammad Salim Rajput, here on Wednesday.
He said that this during a meeting with chief executive
officer of Indus Valley Tourism (IVT), Abid Mahmood Shaikh.
Rajput said that the sponsorship from the private sector
organization for the promotion of the game of softball augurs
well.
He stated that arrangements are also being made to arrange
monthly honorarium for the talented players of Softball from
Sindh.
The opportunities for more and more training and coaching
would also help promote the standard of the game.
On the occasion, Abid Shaikh also announced sponsoring
training courses abroad for the players and coaches.
He said that for improving infrastructure for the game in
the country the other organizations should also come forward.
Abid announced that every cooperation would be extended to
the SSA for the development and promotion of Softball.
On this occasion, president SSA presented a emblem of the
organization to Abid Mahmood Shaikh.
