Train operations restored

LAHORE, July 23 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister

Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said that no compromise will

be made on the lives of passengers, and no one will be

allowed to suspend trains operation for their criminal

demands.

Talking to media persons, he said

that all those trains had been set off to the destinations,

which had been stopped by a group of strikers,in the

midnight.

He appreciated the PR officers, divisional superintendents

and workers for their hard work to restore the system. He

welcomed those drivers who joined the train operation system

by rejecting the strike group of drivers.

The minister sought apology from the passengers for facing

problems due to strike by a group of irresponsible drivers who

upset the operation system. He also assured that smooth train

operation according to the schedule would be ensured within

the 24 hours.

Earlier, in the midnight a group of drivers had announced

strike and refused to operate trains for their several demands

including restoration of those six drivers who were found

guilty and responsible for killing of several human lives

in dangerous accidents including Awam Express, Zekriya Express

and goods trains accidents.

However, the PR administration assured them about the

acceptance of their tru and acceptable demands.