Trails to select national team for Asian Men’s Netball C’ship on Sep 14

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The open trails for selection of
Pakistan team for participation in Asian Men’s Netball Championship
2017 will be held on September 14 and 15 at Pakistan Sports Board
(PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi.
According to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President
Mudassar Arain the Asian Men’s Netball Championship will be held in
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December 2017, said a press release issued
here.
The PNF would select 20 outstanding players during the two-day
trails and will invite them for National Men’s Netball Training Camp
in October 2017.
PNF had already sent a letter to all affiliated units for open
trails and have also requested them to send their best players for
the trails.
Chairman PNF Zafar Iqbal Awan has nominated a four-member
selection committee for the trails. The selection committee will be
headed by Ajaz ul Haque while members include Muhammad Riaz, Anwar
Ahmed Ansari, Syed Toqeer Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwan.
Besides, Pakistan other teams participating in the event
include Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Sri
Lanka, Maldives, India, Iran, Afghanistan and Japan.
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had got a Silver
Medal in last Asian Men’s Netball Championship 2016.
