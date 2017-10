LAHORE, Oct 19 (APP):The trailer of film ‘Wajood’ was

released on the social media on Thursday.

Famous film director Shoaib Manoor told APP here that

the story of the film is unique. It revolves around a girl

who becomes a victim of cruelty and injustice and bravely

fights to seek justice and her rights.

Haroon Rashid and Mahira Khan have performed as hero and

heroine of the film.