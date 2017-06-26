Tragedies of Quetta, Parachinar, Bahawalpur turn Eid gloomy: Saad

LAHORE, June 26 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique said on Monday that Quetta, Parachinar and Bahawalpur

incidents have turned the happiness of Eidul Fitr gloomy.

Talking to media here at his constituency, he said that

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif felt the pain of the

nation and returned Pakistan by cutting short all his engagements

in London and reached Bahawalpur to share his sympathies with

the bereaved families of the victims of oil tanker incident.

He expressed his apprehension on the attitude of some

politicians who were politiking on dead bodies of the victims.

He said that five burn units were working in Lahore

while on the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party did

not establish a single burn unit in Sindh where it had been

ruling for the last ten years.

Saad said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif soon after the oil tanker incident issued directions

to Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and DG Rescue 1122

Dr Rizwan Naseer to reach the site and supervise the rescue

operation. Pakistan Army also played a significant role in

the rescue operation in Bahawalpur on the direction of Chief

of Army Staff Qamar Javaid Bajwa.

To a question, he said that Child Protection Bureau was a

charity and the Punjab Chief Minister had promoted it for the

welfare of the society.

To another question, he advised PPP chairman Bilawal

Bhutto to make welfare institutions instead of delivering

hollow speeches.

The minister said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was

unable to understand his political statements as he (Imran)

directly joined politics after leaving cricket.