Traditional foods point to be inaugurated at Lok Virsa Monday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional (Lok Virsa) would inaugurate the all-new ‘Lok Khaba’ a traditional foods point at premises of Lok Virsa on Monday ( January 1).

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia told APP that over the past several weeks, Lok Khaba has been undergoing extensive renovations, adding that changes which have been accommodated include a new roof-shed, a renovated kitchen, new lighting and more seating area.

She said that Lok Khaba is now ready to welcome and serve traditional foods to a much larger crowd.

She said that in addition to the renovation works taking place around Lok Virsa, Open Mic and weekly Music Classes have been on-going consistently for several months.

“It is time to acknowledge the Open Mic star performers and Music Class students as well and the inauguration of Lok Khaba is the right platform to accommodate both,” she said.