Traders laud Trump’s decision to boost trade relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Business community Tuesday widely hailing the decision of United States President Donald Trump for enhancing volume of mutual trade up to twelve folds said Pakistan is an ideal and attractive investment destination coupled with large market endowed studded with a rich array of resources.

Founder Chairman Pak US Business Council and Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik welcoming the joint statements of Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the private sectors in both countries could increase trade manifolds by playing constructive role to further strengthen mutual trade and economic ties.

In a statement issued here today, Iftikhar Malik said overseas businessmen and investors should avail benefits from the economic and business opportunities provided by Pakistan’s strategic location and the connectivity to the broader regions.

He said both Imran Khan and Trump governments have economic agendas; therefore, there should be meaningful result-oriented dialogues on trade and investment between the two countries.

United States is the largest trade partner of Pakistan and over one million Pakistani expatriates are housed there.