Trade volume between Canada Pakistan can be increased tremendously: High Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, July 25(APP); Canada and Pakistan enjoy excellent trade

relations and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade from the existing level.

High Commissioner of Canada Perry Calderwood said during his visit to

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here Tuesday.

Addressing Chamber members, the High Commissioner informed that the two countries have a broad relationship and have been cooperating with each other in a range of areas for the past many decades. The current trade volume can be increased from $1 billion to $5 billion in next couple of years, he added.

Perry said we appreciate government’s efforts to eradicate polio and

will be contributing and support it through development aid to Pakistan Government for complete eradication of Polio. He said Pakistan is among the countries which are vulnerable to climate change, being member of Paris Agreement on climate change, Canada will continue its support and cooperation with Pakistan to meet the challenge of global warming.

Calderwood said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help

Pakistan to improve its regional integration and connectivity. The security situation has improved in Pakistan and this will attract foreign direct investment FDIs, he further added.

Canada appreciates Pakistan’s contribution for world peace being a major contributor to the UN peace keeping force around the world, he said.

The High Commissioner expressed keenness to make all-out efforts for

encouraging Canadian businessmen and investors to come to this part of the world.

The High Commissioner further informed that they were also active in the area of Women Economic Empowerment which was among priorities of development programs for Pakistan. “Women Economic Empowerment is a priority of the Canadian government, both in domestic policy and also in foreign development policy.

“Pakistan and Canada can enhance their trade and investment cooperation in different sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, mining and infrastructure .

Earlier, Raja Amer Iqbal President RCCI, in his welcome address, stated

that Pakistan and Canada share long-standing economic and political relations by working together in various fields.

He underscored that RCCI wants to promote business, mutual

understanding and friendly relations between the business communities of Pakistan and Canada.