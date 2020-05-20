Trade, Investment officers in embassies to be tasked to lure foreign investment in FIEDMC: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minster on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said trade and investment officers in Pakistan’s missions abroad will be given special tasks for marketing to bring maximum investment in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized Special Economic Zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) working under CPEC.

He expressed these views while talking to FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq during a meeting held here today,” says a press release issued here today.

Abdul Razak Dawood was of the opinion that these trade and investment officers working in more than 50 countries will be bound to link the expected investors with one window operation of FIEDMC and update the administration of these economic zones about the trade possibilities of their designated countries for promoting and marketing of Pakistani products which would help the country enhancing volume of exports.

Besides this, he said that the ministry had already tasked its trade and investment officers posted abroad to explore new and viable markets for our new products and to ensure that export orders of Pakistani exporters were not canceled.

Abdul Razak Dawood said the government was committed to bring out comprehensive solutions for sustaining the economic growth in the wake of global outbreak of COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The adviser said that the government is committed to shifting the country from being a consumption-driven economy to an investment-driven one.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Aamir Saleemi among other technical experts were also present on the occasion.

FIEDMC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq unfolding the distinctive features of Allama Iqbal Industrial City to Advisor said this sole project would house as many as 400 industries besides giving employments to 2,500, 00 people.

He said approximately Rs450 billion foreign and local investments would be pumped into this project and development project is being carried out on fast track.

He further said FIDEMC always provided state of the art facilities to its customers besides resolving their issues through one window operation on top priority basis.

He said the confidence of the investors on is being restored after completion of M3 project.

Appreciating the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team, the FIEDMC chairman said that the government has made a lot of efforts to overcome the balance of payment issue by focusing on the development of various economic sectors.

He said Abdul Razak Dawood’s role in the redressal of business community’s woes is admirable, adding that his untiring efforts have infused confidence in the business community.

Kashif Ashfaq said that technological advancement in all sectors of the economy is vital to achieve a higher growth rate and to make the local producers more competitive in the international market.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest political leader and his honesty and credibility has also encouraged the local and foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.