Tractor industry playing significant role in agri sector: Rana Tanvir

SHEIKHUPURA, Jan 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science & Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain said on Thursday that local tractor industry was playing a significant role in the promotion of the agriculture sector and strengthening national economy.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 4 cylinder engine lab and export tractor at Millat Tractor factory, he said agreements of Millat Tractor with international tractors manufacturing companies was a good omen which would help promote the export of locally made agri tools in abroad.

He assured that the government would cooperate with local tractors industry to promote this sector. He said that uninterrupted electricity was being supplied to industry in the country.

Rana Tanvir said more than 250,000 people associated with tractor manufacturing industry, adding that by the dent of self-sufficiency in the industry, Pakistan was able to export locally manufactured tractors to eastern european countries, including south africa during the current year.

Earlier, chief executive Millat Tractor Syed Muhammad Irfan Aqeel briefed the defence production minister about 4 cylinder engine. The federal minister visited various departments of the Milltar tractor factory and planted a plant in the factory.

Talking to the media, Rana Tanvir said the report of Transparency International (TI) was enough for eye opener of those who were doing politics of negativity in the country. These elements failed to cause a loss to the government, but they caused irreparable loss to the country, he added.

He said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was making progress by leaps and bounds, he added.

Chairman Millat Tractor Group Sikandar Mustafa Khan and others were also present on the occasion.